Coronavirus News: NYC closes city-run dog parks due to overcrowding

By Eyewitness News

FILE photo (Shutterstock)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- First the playgrounds, now the dog parks.

After several complaints of overcrowding, the New York City Parks Department was forced to close all city-run dog parks.

It's not known how many complaints were received.

