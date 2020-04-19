coronavirus new york city

Queens schoolteacher draws Disney characters in chalk to brighten up neighborhood

By Eyewitness News
MASPETH, Queens (WABC) -- A Queens schoolteacher used colorful chalk to brighten up her neighborhood, by drawing Disney characters with inspiring sayings on the sidewalks.

Jennifer Marino Bonaventre has decorated 71st Street between Caldwell and 60th Avenues in Maspeth.

Her friend and neighbor, Mary Sanchez says Bonaventre's drawings and messages have really helped everyone in the neighborhood feel better during this difficult time.

Disney is the parent company of WABC-TV.

