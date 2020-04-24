coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: New COVID-19 testing sites open at NYCHA locations

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New COVID-19 testing sites are opening near several New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) sites. Gouverneur Health Center is one of three locations that will begin testing Friday.

The sites opened by the city are at health centers in communities hit hardest by the coronavirus.

Those who are most vulnerable will be able to walk in for testing 6 days a week.

Three more testing sites inside NYCHA housing complexes will open next week.

The State of New York has already been testing at some NYCHA housing complexes.

As the testing sites open, a proposal to close some streets will be debated Friday by lawmakers.

A New York City Council city subcommittee will consider closing 75 miles of streets to encourage continued social distancing.

The city had a pilot program shutting streets in four boroughs last month.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has said he is against the plan.

"I think there's too much danger that drivers might still go on those streets and put pedestrians in a danger," the mayor said. "And then the alternative you could say, 'Okay, well, block off all the streets, put in lots of enforcement.' Well we can't do that right now. NYPD is still not at the headcount, the sort of troop strength, we want them to be (at), given the number of people out sick. And they have a bunch of additional responsibilities."

Closing streets would also make it harder for ambulances to get around, de Blasio said.

He says the NYPD studied a similar program in California, that it would not work in NYC.

