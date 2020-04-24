coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: New Yorker Hotel housing frontline medical workers

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The iconic New Yorker Hotel has turned from a tourist hub to a home for visiting frontline workers.

Locations across the United States have become temporary homes for an army of health care workers deployed to fight COVID-19.

Thousands of the nation's hotels and motels are now offering rooms for emergency and health care workers.

Medical workers say they don't get to do much else other than work, but they say it's the job.

"When you become a nurse, you understand that you're running into things that other people are running away from and that's OK, that's our calling," said Lindsey Helbert, a nurse from Arizona.

Inside the New Yorker's ballroom, there are shoe sanitizing stations. It's a must for medical workers before they head to the elevators.

