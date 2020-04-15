Coronavirus News: Pediatric patient who beat COVID-19 gets joyous sendoff from hospital staff in NYC

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- Hospital staff cheered and applauded as a young man was released from a hospital in Staten Island on Tuesday after recovering from COVID-19.The newly discharged patient was sent home to the loving arms of his family after a joyous sendoff from the hospital staff at Richmond University Medical Center.The patient was one of the youngest treated at RUMC for coronavirus.He was treated by Dr. Melissa Grageda and many of the nurses and staff in the hospital's pediatrics department."It's the best part of my job to see a critical patient with COVID-19 improve and go home to his family," Dr. Grageda said. "I feel blessed to be part of such a dedicated RUMC team that makes this happen."To date, over 180 COVID-19 positive patients have been treated and released from RUMC.