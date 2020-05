Coronavirus News: Nassau County doctor reveals safety measures for pet owners

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

PORT WASHINGTON, Long Island (WABC) -- A day after it was revealed that a tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for COVID-19 , pet owners have questions and concerns.Dr. Mark Verdino of North Shore Animal League America says there are precautions to take, but adds that we shouldn't be surprised by this news."What I don't want people to do is start panicking when they hear reports like this because they are so infrequent," Dr. Verdino said.Just like with humans, if you are presenting symptoms or test positive, self-isolate and steer clear of your pets. This includes all pets such as dogs, cats and guinea pigs.While many dog parks and dog runs are closed due to crowding, exercise is is still important for your dog. But what do you do if someone asks to pet your dog?"It is very possible that the virus can get on your pet, in your pet's nasal passages and then act as a transmitter," Dr. Verdino said.While each facility is different, Dr. Verdino says the pet health centers at North Shore Animal are doing a curbside process and have postponed all non-critical and routine procedures for now.New York State has also released COVID-19 recommendations. It's about thinking ahead.