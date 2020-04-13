coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Man from Long Island shocked to be alive after recovering from COVID-19

By
RIVERHEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- A man from Westhampton was released from the hospital on Sunday after recovering from coronavirus.

In mid-March, Josh Wortman, 45, suffered such severe coronavirus symptoms that he had to go by ambulance to Northwell Health/Peconic Bay Medical Center.

For a whole week, he was in the ICU. He lost 20 pounds and could not believe it's been three weeks and that he's finally on the other side of COVID-19.

Wortman is married to his wife, Rachel, and they have a 6-year-old son, AJ, and a dog named Coco. Wortman fought for his life every day in the hospital and there were scary moments.

He explains having a tube down your throat is awful.

He said he was only able to hear his wife and his son through an iPad and through messages from caring nurses who held his hand all the time.

After being sick for being more than two weeks, it was very hard for Wortman to breathe and walk on his own.

Wortman urges people who hear about his story to stay home for their family, friends and community.

He says his experience was terrible. He is both shocked and grateful that he's alive.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island

RESOURCES

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkriverheadsuffolk countyroad to recoverymedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreaksuffolk county newscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus long islandcoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19northwell healthhealthmedical emergencyhospitalriverheadhealth carevirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
Coronavirus: Used masks, gloves litter creating public health hazard
Long Island Pride march postponed amid coronavirus pandemic
LI woman deals with cancer diagnosis amid COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
New York's face covering rule now in effect
Cuomo fires back after Trump tweets criticisms during briefing
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Reopening NY 'going to be an incremental process,' Cuomo says
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
LI woman deals with cancer diagnosis amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Doctor details struggle of connecting with patients while wearing PPE
Porch projects bringing families together during COVID-19
Designer's 'flower flash' brighten up NYC streets
Coronavirus: California vs. New York - A timeline of two states
Nursing home families feel helpless as death toll climbs
More TOP STORIES News