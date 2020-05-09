Coronavirus News: New Jersey testing sites to allow asymptomatic patients to be tested

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey residents can get tested for free at Bergen Community College and the PNC Art Center -- even if they're asymptomatic -- starting Sunday.Governor Phil Murphy says it's an important first step towards widespread testing of the general public."We were consistently not maxing out of late at either PNC or Bergen Community, and so this is a chance for us to dip our toe in the water," Murphy said.Murphy also announced the Meadowlands Field Hospital will stop operations during the weekend because there's no longer a need for the beds there. The facility opened just over one month ago.