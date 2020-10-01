Coronavirus News: Clusters continue to grow in New York state, Cuomo warns

"These 20 hot spots require full attention, effectiveness and action," the governor said.
Parts of Brooklyn have an average positivity rate of 8%. In Rockland County, it's as high as 16%, but the sample size is smaller.
Growing COVID-19 clusters in large Orthodox Jewish communities could spread wider if not quickly contained, Governor Cuomo warned.
RELATED: Rockland County battling a spike in COVID cases
Cuomo called on local government to target the clusters.
"A cluster today can be community spread tomorrow," Cuomo said.
Without the hot spot zip codes the state would be at 0.98% positivity, but including the hot spot zip codes the state has a positivity of 1.2%.
20 zip codes account for 26% of all cases in the state, although they represent only 6% of the population.
