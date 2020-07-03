coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: New COVID cases in NY top 900 for first time in 3 weeks

NEW YORK -- New York state reported 918 new coronavirus infections and nine deaths from COVID-19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.

The 918 figure recorded Thursday represents the first time more than 900 new infections have been reported since June 12, when 916 people tested positive for the virus statewide.


"The more than 900 new cases in New York yesterday, while representing just 1.38% of tests, is a reminder that the virus is still here," the Democratic governor said in a news release.

He added, "I cannot repeat enough that our actions today -those of individuals being smart and following all precautions, and local governments enforcing the state's guidelines - will determine which direction these numbers go."

The percentage of New York state residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 each day has hovered around 1% to 2% over the past week, despite concerns that protests last month over the death of George Floyd might have fueled a new surge.

More than 24,800 people with COVID-19 have died in New York hospitals and nursing homes since the first deaths were reported in March.

WATCH EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 4)
EMBED More News Videos

It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley

Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkhealthandrew cuomomedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
Coronavirus News: More NJ businesses reopen, NYC updates school plans
Long Island beaches draw a crowd for 4th of July weekend
NY, NJ, CT want travelers from 16 states to quarantine, doubling list
NYC schools will be reopening in September, de Blasio says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Long Island beaches draw a crowd for 4th of July weekend
July 4th flyover: How to watch in NYC
Where to find fireworks and 4th of July events and what got canceled
Where will Macy's 4th of July fireworks happen tonight?
AccuWeather: 4th of July forecast
Gruesome details show how soldier may have been killed
Bridgeport man arrested, charged in 1993 diner murder
Show More
Suspect arrested after 2-year-old boy slashed in face in NYC
Washington Redskins no more? NFL team reviewing name
Everything to know about Nathan's hot dog contest 2020
Six Flags Great Adventure reopening with safety measures
Work begins on Black Lives Matter street mural in Harlem
More TOP STORIES News