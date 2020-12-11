coronavirus new york

Coronavirus NY News: 1st COVID vaccine shipment could arrive Sunday

Coronavirus Update for New York
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- If the Pfizer COVID vaccine receives final approval by the FDA Friday, New York could get in a shipment of the vaccine as soon as Sunday.

That means in the Tri-State area, the shot could be going into people's arms as soon as Tuesday.

Once the vaccines arrive at hospital distribution sites, hospital workers and first responders will have access to the shot first, followed by nursing home residents and staff.

On Thursday an advisory panel recommended the FDA issue an emergency use authorization consent for widespread use of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine for people 16 and older in the United States.

The recommendation came even after two people in the UK had allergic reactions to the vaccine earlier this week.

While the approval process is happening quickly, medical professionals are working to reassure the public.

"We want to make sure that we impress the American public that decisions that involve their health and safety are made outside of the realm of politics, outside of the realm of self-aggrandizement and are made in essence, by independent groups," said Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Pfizer says 3 million doses of the vaccine are ready to be shipped out within 24 hours of final approval, which could come Friday morning.

