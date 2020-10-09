Restrictions begin in COVID cluster zones in New York City, other parts of New York state

Eyewitness News was in Forest Hills on 71st Avenue, southwest of Queens Boulevard in the Orange Zone.
If you cross Queens Boulevard, you're in the red zone.
You can find your zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
That means that any business not deemed essential is ordered to close.
Violators could face a summons.
Restaurants are take out only and houses of worship are limited to 10 people.
Mass gatherings are banned.
Face coverings are mandatory.
Now, after a couple nights of protest in Borough Park, police are being directed to issue summonses and even make arrests if people don't disperse.
"It is ultimately all about each and every one of us so folks in the red zone in particular red zones orange and yellow as well, is so much about what you do is wearing masks, social distancing, it's all the basics that are that are going to help us come back," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
The governor's order also extends to sections of Rockland and Nassau counties where they're also experiencing a rise in COVID cases.
Mass gatherings are forbidden, schools and non-essential are businesses closed, just like in the city.
This will continue for at least a couple of weeks.
Many people are upset about this and in fact now one Jewish group is suing the governor in federal court over those new restrictions.
