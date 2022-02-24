coronavirus new york city

Omicron Update NYC: Mayor Eric Adams could ease COVID restrictions soon

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Mayor Adams: NYC COVID restrictions could be eased soon

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- New York City's mayor says an easing of COVID restrictions could come soon, but it's not entirely clear what that would like like for the city.

Inside Chelsea Market, where you can grab a drink or go shopping, unmasked diners blend into a shared space with everyone else.

But with New York City Mayor Eric Adams saying on Wednesday, he will likely be easing some of the indoor mask and vaccine mandates, will these spaces soon become more crowded or less?

Some say they'll avoid markets like this.

"I think we have to be more diligent about choice making. So, if those mandates are gone then I'm going to be even more careful," Ruben Mauricio said.

Others are trusting fellow New Yorkers to be responsible, mandate or not.

ALSO READ | Mayor Adams' subway safety plan begins after several violent incidents in NYC
EMBED More News Videos

Candace McCowan reports on the new safety plan and recent subway violence.



"In New York City, I think people are very smart," Ashok Rajamani said.

It's not exactly clear how the mayor intends to ease COVID rules, but he says things are heading in the right direction.

When asked if he's ready to phase out masks soon, Mayor Adams had this to say:

"Yes, and I can't wait to get it done. I take my hat off to New Yorkers. Through masks, vaccines, through social distancing. We were hit with the uncertainty, fear of COVID. I'm really proud of how we responded as New Yorkers," Adams said.

The mayor went on to say he'll have more details in the next few weeks.

But he added that the mandate requiring city workers to be vaccinated will continue.

ALSO READ | Long-lost cat from Maine found 7 years later -- in Florida
EMBED More News Videos

A Maine family that long ago gave up on a lost family cat is being reunited more than six years and 1,500 miles later.



Meanwhile in New Jersey, Governor Murphy says on the two-year anniversary of the state's first case, next Friday, he will host the last of his daily COVID briefings.
EMBED More News Videos

Toni Yates has more on New Jersey's updated public health recommendations for K-12 settings and child care programs as well as the push to get people boosted.



"As we move into our new normal and transition from a pandemic stance to an endemic one, there is no longer the need for us to gather here at a set time every week," Murphy said.

The governor says we are pretty much getting back to normal.

In crowded spaces like Chelsea Market, minus the masks, it's been looking pretty normal for a while.


national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Omicron variant symptoms: what to know even if you are vaccinated
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citychelseamanhattancoronavirus new york cityvaccinesmedicaleric adamsreopen nyccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinehospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthface maskhospital
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Submit your COVID questions here
COVID Updates: As cases decrease, new concern over omicron subvariant
COVID Updates: Positivity rate continues to drop in Tri-State
COVID Updates: No vaccine mandate for NYS Cheerleading Championships
TOP STORIES
Putin says Russia military operation underway in Ukraine
Raging man pours gasoline in barbershop filled with people: Police
AccuWeather: Much colder, winter storm approaching
NJ updates post-mandate mask guidance for schools
'Good Cause' eviction legislation could protect vulnerable renters
NY AG recovers over $640K donated to fake breast cancer charities
11 dogs, senior cat rescued from NJ home after owner's death
Show More
World's first NFT vending machine opens in NYC
Mother, young son traumatized after violent home robbery
Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned
Officials investigating 3 suspicious fires in East Village
Reporter's mom crashes his live shot to say 'Hi, baby!' | VIDEO
More TOP STORIES News