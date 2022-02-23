coronavirus new jersey

'Boost NJ2 Week' now underway to improve vaccination rate in state

By
'Boost NJ2 Week' now underway to improve vaccination rate in state

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- There is a two-week drive to get people boosted in New Jersey called "Boost NJ2 Week" now underway.

Governor Phil Murphy said just last week, that only 51% of people in New Jersey have received their booster.

The drive to get third shots in the arms of the unboosted begins today and runs through March 1st.

Statewide, the infection rate is down to 3.4%.

Governor Murphy said although we have some warm days, we are not at the point where people are spending most of their time outside, making it important for everyone to get their third shot.

"For the roughly 49% of you who are eligible for your booster but have yet to receive it," Murphy said. "Omicron is still among us, it may have fewer targets but it is still out on us."

"I especially want to encourage all parents of children ages five and up to please visit one of our hundreds of vaccination locations and get your children vaccinated," Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said.



In Newark, they've seen their infection rate drop dramatically. There are four pop-up vaccination sites throughout the city.

The mayor said that they will take a look at possibly dropping the indoor mask mandate next week, even though he admits people are fatigued.
ALSO READ | 'We have to learn how to live with COVID': NJ lifting school mask mandate
Anthony Johnson reports that Governor Phil Murphy announced Monday that he is lifting New Jersey's school mask mandate starting March 7.



