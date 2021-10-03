up close

Up Close: How to stop COVID surge; Battle over infrastructure

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, we discuss the key to stop surging COVID cases and the battle looming in Washington over infrastructure.

More people are getting vaccinated. That's the good news. The bad news is that new COVID cases continue to surge and the pandemic has now killed at least 700,000 Americans.

There are now some experts who suggest the numbers could start to go down.

One key is getting more people inoculated -- including authorizing the vaccines for younger children.

We get the latest from emergency room doctor Darien Sutton, who's also an ABC News contributor.

Also ahead, in the nation's capitol, where lawmakers can't agree over lunch, there's a deal to avert another government shutdown.

But a battle looms over infrastructure and debt limit. It turns out - there's infighting among Democrats between progressives and moderates.

We talk to U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal from Connecticut.

