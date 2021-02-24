coronavirus new york

Coronavirus NYC: FEMA vaccine mega-sites open in Brooklyn and Queens

Coronavirus Update for New York
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York state's largest COVID vaccination site opens this morning - and it is not located at Yankee Stadium or the Javits Center, but on the campus of Medgar Evers College in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

The mega-site is a joint partnership of New York state and FEMA.

It is opening Wednesday along with another NY-FEMA mega-site at York College in Jamaica, Queens.

Both sites have the capacity to vaccinate 3000 people a day, with all of those shots coming directly from the federal government.

RELATED: Where can you get a COVID-19 vaccine? Tracking availability and progress
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the vaccination sites in NYC and who is next in line for the shot.



The doses are coming above and beyond the state's normal allotment, in an attempt to flood with vaccine those communities most heavily impacted by COVID-19.

For the first week of operation, appointments will be exclusively for residents of the sites' surrounding neighborhoods.

"What we're saying as a state is we have to be equitable in the administration of the vaccine," said Governor Andrew Cuomo. "And we have to correct for the injustice that we just saw perpetrated by COVID. Not only is this the largest site ever created in the State of New York, it's special because it recognizes the equity that must be achieved."

"We know that this vaccine will end this crisis," said NY Assembly Member Latrice Walker. "It has already taken so much from communities of color, from our NYCHA residents, from our churches, from our families. Especially, especially here in Brooklyn."

ALSO READ | Young women dress as 'grannies' in apparent attempt to get COVID-19 vaccine
EMBED More News Videos

Young women in Florida arrived at a vaccination site "dressed up as grannies" in bonnets, glasses and gloves in an apparent attempt to qualify for COVID-19 vaccination but were turned away, a Florida health official said Thursday.



The MTA is supporting the effort by increasing bus service to both mega-sites. Drivers ran through training routes on Tuesday.

The additional service will bring residents direct from NYCHA complexes and other parts of Brooklyn and Queens which are not already well-served by public transit.

The MTA is promising more information on those specific routes in the coming days.

EMBED More News Videos

NJ Burkett reports on the new COVID vaccine sties in NYC.



Eligible New Yorkers can currently schedule appointments for the Brooklyn and Queens sites by utilizing New York's "Am I Eligible" website or by calling the state's COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

Unlike other sites, you can also make an appointment in person.

ALSO READ | Skipper, the 'miracle' puppy with 6 legs, is beating the odds
EMBED More News Videos

Skipper, a newborn Aussie- border collie mix, is being called a "miracle."



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus


Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew york cityqueensbrooklynhealthmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
Barclays Center, MSG welcome Nets, Knicks fans Tuesday
COVID Vaccine Updates: South African variant now in 12 states
2 new COVID vaccine megasites target low-income NYC neighborhoods
How to get the COVID-19 vaccine in NY, NYC, and NJ
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, 11-year-old child found dead in NJ pond
Tiger Woods is awake, recovering from 'significant injuries'
Do glasses give extra layer of protection against COVID?
MTA Hero Jose Giron helps save unresponsive booth guard
105-year-old survives COVID, offers advice to long life
Pros and cons of taking out a reverse mortgage
NYC man playing key role in Mars rover mission
Show More
AccuWeather: Milder, with melting
Search on for suspect in attempted rape in NYC
Deputy on scene describes Tiger Woods as 'lucid and calm'
Video shows daring rescue of boy from frigid marsh
Plumber & family travel to Texas to help make critical repairs after storm
More TOP STORIES News