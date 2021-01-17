coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: Vaccination site to open at Manhattan church amid supply shortage

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Appointments have been booked solid as new COVID-19 vaccination sites open up around New York City, but distribution is just one part of the battle.

The need for these shots grow every day as New York reports a total of 32,725 deaths from coronavirus since the pandemic began, 1.2 million people have tested positive and the current positivity rate stands well over 5%.

On Saturday, 500 seniors were vaccinated at NYCHA complexes.

And yet another vaccine site opens Sunday at the Abyssinian Church in Harlem at noon.

RELATED: Where can you get a COVID-19 vaccine? Tracking availability and progress
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the vaccination sites in NYC and who is next in line for the shot.



Doses were also supposed to be available at the Brooklyn Army Terminal, one of five 24-hour mega sites opened by the city last week, but the site closed and gates were locked Friday.

People with appointments were turned away, while other appointments were canceled because there was not enough vaccine. The city says it's asking state and federal authorities to get more there as soon as possible.

The state is only getting a few hundred thousand doses as millions are now eligible.

Governor Andrew Cuomo estimates it could be until April before the vaccine reaches a critical mass.

MORE NEWS: Family without sense of smell due to COVID-19 escapes house fire
EMBED More News Videos

They have COVID-19 and couldn't smell the smoke from their burning home, but a teenage family member could and saved them.



RELATED | Where can you get a COVID-19 vaccine? Tracking availability and progress
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the vaccination sites in NYC and who is next in line for the shot.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City


Tracking COVID-19 availability and progress in NYC
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you

RELATED: Sign up for National Geographic's weekly Coronavirus Update newsletter, and more

Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityvaccinesmedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinehospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19mount sinai hospitalhealthhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Despite vaccine shortage in NYC, 3 new NYCHA sites open
COVID Live Updates: More than 2M coronavirus deaths worldwide
Some hospitals running low on vaccine in NYC, as new clinics set to open
Unauthorized vaccine scheduling link leads to canceled appointments
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Naked man electrocuted during fight on subway tracks
Woman accused of poisoning husband's coffee with insect repellant
AccuWeather: Partly sunny and very windy
Demonstrators call for hotel employee involved in iPhone dispute to apologize
NY man arrested after posting Capitol riot pictures online
Bills advance to first AFC Championship game since 1993
Dr. Dre back home after reported brain aneurysm treatment
Show More
Kamala Harris to be sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor
Bus driver in dramatic bridge plunge says it 'just took off'
Man dies after flagging ambulance; may have been hit-and-run victim
Biden says science team will be at `forefront' of his admin
Numbers drawn for $640 million Powerball jackpot
More TOP STORIES News