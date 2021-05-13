coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey coronavirus update: Jersey City marks Eid al-Fitr with pop-up vaccine site

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
Jersey City marks Eid al-Fitr, final day of Ramadan, with vaccine event

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A pop-up vaccine site opened in Jersey City Thursday to coincide with Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday marking the end of Ramadan.

The Hudson County Vaccine Task Force and Hudson Regional Health Commission partnered with the Islamic Council of Hudson County to bring the mobile clinic to Lincoln Park, where thousands of local Muslims are expected to gather together to break their fast.

The site is set up at the entrance to Lincoln Park West, near the Little League field, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open for anyone who lives, works, or studies in Hudson County.

It is the third mobile clinic Hudson County has hosted in its county parks, with the previous events resulting in roughly 300 additional vaccinations.

"With the COVID-19 vaccine now widely accessible throughout the country, Hudson County has spent the past several weeks identifying innovative ways to get this lifesaving vaccine into the arms of our residents," County Executive Tom DeGise said. "By building partnerships like what we have done with the Islamic Council of Hudson County and bringing the vaccination directly into our communities, we continue to take the necessary steps forward to end this pandemic."

The county continues to operate its drive thru vaccination clinic in Kearny.

Anyone who lives, works or studies in Hudson County who has not yet been vaccinated is encouraged to schedule an appointment today by visiting hudsoncovidvax.org.

"We thank Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise and his vaccine team for working with our organization to provide our community with convenient and easily accessible vaccines," said Hamed Elshanawany, President of the Islamic Council of Hudson County. "This vaccine is critical in keeping all of us safe and healthy and I encourage everyone from the Muslim community and beyond to take advantage of this opportunity."

