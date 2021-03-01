coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Health care workers pinned as heroes on anniversary of 1st NY COVID case

COVID-19 News and Information
LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Long Island health care workers were honored Monday on the one-year anniversary of the first documented coronavirus case in New York state.

Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino acknowledged the brave health care professionals of Plainview and Syosset Hospitals by presenting them with 2020 hero pins.

During the first surge last spring, Northwell Health workers treated more than 70,000 COVID-19 patients across the system. Plainview and Syosset Hospitals, two community hospitals that were hard hit with COVID cases, agreed to take on patients from other Northwell hospitals that were facing patient surge capacity.

"Dedicated health care workers at Plainview and Syosset faced the deadly virus every day," officials said. "Several staff members contracted the disease and bravely returned to work as soon as possible after their recovery."

MORE NEWS: Off-duty FDNY firefighter killed in snowmobile accident at Lake George
EMBED More News Videos

Carmine Barresi, of Engine Company 64, was killed in the accident at Lake George.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnassau countysuffolk countysyossetplainviewreopen long islandcoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandhealth care
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy holds COVID-19 update
COVID Updates: Federal judge rules eviction moratorium as unconstitutional
COVID Updates: Allegations of stolen vaccines, immunization of kids in TN
COVID Vaccine Updates: Storing Pfizer vaccine at normal freezer temps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy holds COVID-19 update
Stimulus check updates: What to expect from Senate this week
Student hurt in 'isolated' shooting at Arkansas school
Arrest made in stabbing death of good Samaritan in Brooklyn
Cashier slashed after dispute inside NYC store
How the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is different from the others
NYC's 'Open Culture' program begins Monday
Show More
Asian-Americans demand alleged stabber be charged with hate crime
AccuWeather Alert: Late gusty winds, snow shower
Don't become a money mule with this work from home scam
Mayor says some state-run sites not vaccinating enough city residents
Teachers, transportation workers in NJ to be eligible for vaccine this month
More TOP STORIES News