Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Some Connecticut clinics won't require appointments

The no-appointment, walk-up clinics are part of a continuing series of efforts aimed at making it easier for Connecticut residents to receive COVID-19 vaccines.
Connecticut continues to be among the leaders in the nation with the most shots per capita.
Americans could soon travel to Europe for vacation
The European Union is finalizing plans to allow tourists from the United States to travel to the 27-nation bloc this summer, officials said Monday.
More than a year after the EU restricted travel to the region to a bare minimum in a bid to contain the pandemic, the European Commission said it would make a recommendation to member states to allow American travelers back.
The commission didn't say when exactly tourists will be allowed back inside the bloc, and if a reciprocal approach will apply to European tourists willing to travel to the U.S.
European Commission spokesman Adalbert Jahnz told reporters that the EU's executive body is hoping to restore nonessential "trans-Atlantic travel as soon as it is safe to do so."
It wasn't immediately clear if only full vaccination would be accepted for entry, or whether a negative PCR test or proof of recent recovery from COVID-19 could be presented as well.
NYC unveils Recovery Budget
Mayor Bill de Blasio presented Monday New York City's $98.6 billion executive budget for Fiscal Year 2022. Officials say the Recovery Budget is a radical investment in working families to drive economic growth in every neighborhood.
NJ increasing capacity for outdoor, indoor events
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced an ease in restrictions for indoor and outdoor events effective May 10. Indoor room capacities for events like weddings, proms and funerals will increase to 50% with a maximum of 250 individuals. General outdoor gathering limit will increase to 500 individuals.
"Should our public health metrics continue to trend as they have been, we would hope to increase this limit yet again before Memorial Day," Murphy said.
Outdoor carnivals and fairs are permitted to operate at 50% capacity, aligned with other amusement businesses.
Biden will announce new CDC mask guidance Tuesday, sources say
President Joe Biden is expected to announce Tuesday that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidance for wearing masks outdoors, three people familiar with the expected announcement said. Ahead of his first address to Congress on Wednesday, the president will give remarks on the state of the pandemic on Tuesday. The three people familiar with the expected announcement said Biden will announce new CDC guidance on whether vaccinated people need to wear masks outdoors, though the final language of the expected announcement is still unclear.
CDC updates COVID-19 guidance for summer camps
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says in newly updated guidance for summer camps that people who can get vaccinated against COVID-19 should do so, but everyone should wear masks, distance is still necessary and staying outdoors is best. In guidance posted on Saturday, the CDC notes that vaccines are not yet authorized for children of all ages, so prevention measures such as mask-wearing and physical distancing must continue, even after camp employees are vaccinated. With few exceptions, "all people in camp facilities should wear masks at all times," it says. Masks should not be worn while eating, drinking or swimming, the guidance notes.
The CDC recommends cohorting campers -- creating small groups that don't interact -- and says campers within a cohort should maintain 3 feet of distance, and 6 feet while eating or drinking. Campers from different cohorts should keep 6 feet of distance, and campers and staff should stay 6 feet apart.
NY State Fair will open!
The New York State Fair will be held with in-person attendance this year for a full 18 days, August 20 - September 6, at 50% capacity. Governor Cuomo announced there would be four separate areas in an effort to control crowds, music, food and vendors, amusements, and agriculture.
NYC's remaining opt-in students return to class
Monday is the first day back in classrooms for thousands of New York City school students. 51,000 students who opted in over the past month will return, marking the first time they will see the inside of their classrooms in more than a year. This group is among a total 378,000 students who have opted for in-person learning out of 1.1 million New York City school students.
NY movie theaters, zoos, museums expand capacity
New York continues its slow and methodical approach to reopening from the coronavirus pandemic Monday with increased capacity restrictions at several types of businesses, including movie theaters, zoos and museums. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced last week that museum and zoo capacities would increase to 50%, while movie theaters capacity expands to 33%. Still, masks are required when a patron is not eating or drinking.
Pakistan offers essential supplies to help India
India's rival Pakistan is offering to send essential medical supplies to its neighbor that's in the grip of a devastating coronavirus surge that has depleted oxygen stocks and other hospital needs. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that as a gesture of solidarity with the people of India, Pakistan has offered to provide relief support including ventilators, oxygen supply kits, digital X-ray machines, PPEs and and related items.
How many people in your area are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Most states have opened up COVID-19 vaccination to everyone 16 and older, but not everyone is lining up to get the shot. With the recent temporary pause on the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, doctors worry about an increase in vaccine hesitancy that may not be warranted. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, the CDC found that as many as a third of adults in some areas reported being hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. These rates are highest in the states of Wyoming and North Dakota, and lowest in Massachusetts, Vermont and California.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
