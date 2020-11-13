coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Trump says COVID vaccine will be available except in New York

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- President Donald Trump said Friday that a COVID vaccine will be widely available for all Americans by April, except for New York, where it will not be delivered.

During a Friday press conference, Trump said, "Governor Cuomo will let us know when he is ready for it. Otherwise, we can't be delivering to a state that won't be giving it to its people immediately."

Governor Cuomo spoke shortly after, saying 'none of what he (President Trump) said is true,' and that 'there will be no delay.' for New York State.

"A number of states, New York included, put together their own scientific review panel, who will review the FDA process," said Cuomo, "It'll be concurrent. It's a way to build confidence with people. There are seven states doing this,"

"He doesn't trust where the vaccine is coming from. It's coming from the greatest companies in the history of the world, greatest labs in the world. But he doesn't trust that it's the White House, this administration," Trump added.

The president said he 'knows the people of New York very well, I know they want it.'

Attorney General Letita James said her office is ready to sue the Trump ADministraton if New York is not given a vaccine with the rest of the United States. She released a statement Friday saying,

"This is nothing more than vindictive behavior by a lame-duck president trying to extract vengeance on those who oppose his politics. Once there is a fully-developed COVID-19 vaccine, we are confident that a Biden-Harris Administration will provide New York with the proper number of doses so that our state's residents can achieve immunity. If dissemination of the vaccine takes place in the twilight of a Trump Administration and the president wants to play games with people's lives, we will sue and we will win."

Governor Cuomo appeared on "Good Morning America" earlier in the week to talk about advances with the coronavirus vaccine efforts.

The governor was critical of the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic as a whole and also of their plan on how to administer the vaccine to the American public.

"The good news is the Pfizer tests look good and we'll have a vaccine shortly, the bad news is it's about two months before Joe Biden takes over and that means this administration will be implementing a vaccine plan," Cuomo said.

