Coronavirus Update New York City: Ceremonies planned for 1 year since 1st COVID death in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Sunday marks one year since the first person died from the coronavirus in New York City.The first death took place at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn -- it was one of two in our area that happened on the same day.Now, the city plans to remember those victims with two tributes at the Lincoln Center later during the day and evening.New York City has experience lockdown, empty streets busy hospitals and soaring death tolls.Nearly 30,000 New Yorkers have lost their lives to COVID-19.As many adhered to the stay at home order, there was applause every night for health care workers.Grocery stores and drive-thru testing centers saw long lines.At Lenox Hill Hospital frontline workers walked around the hospital with cellphones lit to commemorate one year later.As nearly 2 million people across the city have been vaccinated and more continue to get their vaccine, the city has turned a corner.At 8 p.m., there will be a ceremony at Lincoln Center. Candles will be lit at fountains for 30 minutes to remember the 30,000 victims citywide.