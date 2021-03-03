coronavirus new york

Coronavirus NY: New FEMA vaccination mega-site opens in Yonkers

Coronavirus Update for New York
By
YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- Another vaccination mega-site run by the state of New York and FEMA is opening today in Westchester County.

It is located at the National Guard Armory recruiting center in Yonkers, and it's for Yonkers residents only.

The site is expected to vaccinate 1,000 individuals a day and will operate with extended hours to better reach local residents.

RELATED: Where can you get a COVID-19 vaccine? Tracking availability and progress
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the vaccination sites in NYC and who is next in line for the shot.



The latest opening comes as New York officials announced that other state-run sites, including the Javits Center and Yankee Stadium, will start using the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is set to arrive today.

They will be using it to make those sites truly 24-hour operations.

The Biden administration announced Tuesday that Johnson & Johnson's New Jersey-based rival Merck will also help manufacture that single-shot J&J vaccine, allowing production to ramp up to 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

RELATED: When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
EMBED More News Videos

Your response could be featured in a future story



"While we had the potential of another highly effective vaccine to accompany the two existing vaccines, it simply wasn't coming fast enough," President Biden said. "So my team has been hard at work to accelerate that effort. Johnson & Johnson's vaccine manufacturing facilities will now begin to operate 24/7."

Also in Yonkers today, Westchester County executive George Latimer will mark the first anniversary of New York's first cluster of coronavirus cases being identified in New Rochelle.

The observance will include a moment of silence at noon today, flags flying at half staff all day - and at 7 o'clock tonight, the return of applause honoring healthcare workers.

RELATED | J&J shots coming to New York, Co-op City getting vaccination site
EMBED More News Videos

Marcus Solis has the latest on vaccination efforts in New York, which could see doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as soon as Wednesday.


national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkwestchester countyyonkersmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthbill de blasio
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
When did you realize COVID changed everything?
COVID Vaccine Updates: CDC director warns of 4th wave
J&J shots coming to NYC; Co-op City getting vax site
NYC movie theater owners warn reopening plan isn't enough
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighter injured in 2-alarm fire in Queens
2 officers suspended after body cam shows them kick suspect
Mother arrested after child found wandering NYC street alone at night
NY legislators will pass bill repealing Cuomo's emergency powers
AccuWeather: Rapid recovery
Dr. Oz, officers help revive man who had no pulse at NJ airport
Texas will end statewide mask mandate next week
Show More
Beloved WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday with parade
Human remains found during construction reburied in NYC
Goat discovered on side of highway in Queens
CT gambling deal could lead to legalized online sports betting
Biden: US will be able to vaccinate all adults by end of May
More TOP STORIES News