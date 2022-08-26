Weather or Not: Lee Goldberg welcomes Dani Beckstrom to ABC7

Lee Goldberg introduces us to Dani Beckstrom, the newest member of the Eyewitness News AccuWeather team! Watch the interview in the latest episode of "Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg."

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There's a new member of the Eyewitness News AccuWeather team, meteorologist Dani Beckstrom!

She joins WABC-TV from Las Vegas. Dani also worked in Idaho and Florida covering all types of extreme weather conditions.

In an all new episode of "Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg," Dani reflects on the moments that brought her to Channel 7, including a stint as an intern in New York City and her early years in front of the camera as a kid shooting print ads for Disney.

Welcome to the team, Dani!