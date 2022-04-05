coronavirus new york city

Woman fired for posing as reporter at NYC press conference over mask mandate for kids under 5

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman fired for posing as reporter at NYC press conference over masks

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City's COVID alert level remains low but cases are slowly increasing, leading to a new standoff at City Hall.

On Monday, a small group of parents protested at City Hall Park, upset that Mayor Eric Adams decided to extend the mask mandate for children in pre-school and daycare, even though the mandate's been lifted for just about everyone else.

One of the moms protesting was a city law department employee, Daniela Jampel.

She just got fired after the city says she posed as a reporter at a press conference, asking the mayor why toddlers still have to cover up.

The mayor answered her question.

"There's a new variant. The numbers are increasing. We're going to move at the right pace. And that's the role I must do, I answered your question. If you want to do a follow-up, we can do a follow, up but I
answered your question," Adams said. "How much more patience am I expected to have? How much more patience is my four-year-old, who has never gone to school without a mask on expected to have?"

A city spokesperson said, "Her decision to lie to City Hall staff and state she was a journalist at a press conference, demonstrates a disturbing lack of judgment and integrity."



Despite a recent rise, a graph from the city's website shows how many New Yorkers are going to the hospital with COVID.

That number is about 75 times lower now than it was during the last surge in early January.

On Friday, Staten Island Judge Ralph Porzio sided with parents who sued to have the mandate tossed.


WATCH: Young mother goes missing in Brooklyn, mom's desperate search for her

EMBED More News Videos

﻿In this episode of "Missing" Eyewitness News Investigative Reporter Kristin Thorne profiles a young mother, Chelsea Michelle Cobo, who vanished from Brooklyn in 2016.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a COVID Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityface maskchildrencovid in childreneric adamslawsuitcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Submit your COVID questions here
NYC mask mandate for kids under 5 remains in place, parents protest
Up Close: Dr. Varma on the power of masking; Latest on Ukraine crisis
Tourism boom: NYC could see 70% increase in tourists in 2022
TOP STORIES
Innocent bystander fatally shot in front of NYC grocery store
Man stabbed to death during dispute inside building in Chinatown
1 hurt when small plane crashes into NJ neighborhood
AccuWeather: Rain developing
Elderly woman thrown to ground, robbed in NYC building lobby
77-year-old missing Brooklyn man could be driving black pick-up truck
Pregnant woman robbed, shoved to the ground in Queens
Show More
Woman dies after being struck by driver who jumped curb in NYC
NJ school warns parents of potentially dangerous 'Assassins' game
UN warns Earth 'firmly on track toward an unlivable world'
Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation
Car stolen with 11-year-old inside from NJ bank parking lot
More TOP STORIES News