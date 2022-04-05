Woman fired for posing as reporter at NYC press conference over mask mandate for kids under 5

On Monday, a small group of parents protested at City Hall Park, upset that Mayor Eric Adams decided to extend the mask mandate for children in pre-school and daycare, even though the mandate's been lifted for just about everyone else.
One of the moms protesting was a city law department employee, Daniela Jampel.
She just got fired after the city says she posed as a reporter at a press conference, asking the mayor why toddlers still have to cover up.
The mayor answered her question.
"There's a new variant. The numbers are increasing. We're going to move at the right pace. And that's the role I must do, I answered your question. If you want to do a follow-up, we can do a follow, up but I
answered your question," Adams said. "How much more patience am I expected to have? How much more patience is my four-year-old, who has never gone to school without a mask on expected to have?"
A city spokesperson said, "Her decision to lie to City Hall staff and state she was a journalist at a press conference, demonstrates a disturbing lack of judgment and integrity."
Despite a recent rise, a graph from the city's website shows how many New Yorkers are going to the hospital with COVID.
That number is about 75 times lower now than it was during the last surge in early January.
On Friday, Staten Island Judge Ralph Porzio sided with parents who sued to have the mandate tossed.
WATCH: Young mother goes missing in Brooklyn, mom's desperate search for her
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a COVID Question