Extra Time: How should you react if there is a person in distress on the subway?

NEW YORK -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we have the latest details on the deadly subway chokehold, including a personal account from the witness who recorded the fatal encounter.

Jordan Neely, 30, died from compression of the neck, the city's medical examiner determined Wednesday.

As news of Neely's death spread online, video of the encounter evoked strong reactions from New Yorkers and officials. Some described the act as a lethal overreaction to a person in the throes of mental illness and others defended the Marine veteran's actions.

Several protests and rallies were planned Thursday, as the NYPD issued a call for public help in their investigation.

Here are the other major headlines from Thursday's show:

Jury finds Ed Sheeran non liable for infringement

Pop star Ed Sheeran did not copy "Let's Get It On" when he wrote "Thinking Out Loud," a jury found Thursday.

The jury reached its decision after roughly three hours of deliberations.

ABC News correspondent Aaron Katersky was in the courtroom where the decision was made.

2 states investigating NFL over allegations of workplace discrimination, hostility

New York Attorney General Letitia James and California Attorney General Rob Bonta are investigating the NFL over allegations of workplace discrimination and hostility, their offices said Thursday.

The joint investigation will examine the workplace culture of the NFL and allegations by former employees of gender discrimination and retaliation.

