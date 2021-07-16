coronavirus new jersey

Despite breakthrough COVID cases, doctors say vaccines protect against getting sick

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
EMBED <>More Videos

Despite breakthrough cases, unvaccinated more likely to get sick

LIVINGSTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Breakthrough cases of COVID-19 are popping up in those who are fully vaccinated, but it is those who haven't gotten the shot that have health experts most concerned about a resurgence of the virus.

This is particularly true as the more transmissible Delta variant spreads.

In Livingston, New Jersey, Mayor Shawn Klein said of the township's 23 positive cases in the past three weeks, 12 were in people who were fully vaccinated.

The others were either unvaccinated or did not cooperate with interview questions.

That is an increase from nine total cases in the last two weeks of June.

RELATED | Monster Jam returns as MetLife Stadium's 1st 100% capacity event since pandemic began
EMBED More News Videos

MetLife Stadium will welcome back crowds in New Jersey for Monster Jam.


However, St. Barnabas Hospital reports almost no increase in cases, and the cases they do see are almost all unvaccinated.

"Like the Yankees story, being vaccinated doesn't protect you from being infected and that's wrong take-home message here, the correct take-home message is that being vaccinated protects you from getting sick," Klein said.

Mayor Klein is also a doctor and offered advice to residents.

"If you're not vaccinated, you better have a mask on," Klein said.


The White House COVID team used Friday's briefing to drive home the message that unvaccinated people are generally the ones ending up in the hospital.

"There is a clear message that is coming through," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. "This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated."

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the Delta variant is formidable.

"And so the message, loud and clear, that we need to reiterate is that these vaccines continue to (provide) strong protection against SARS-CoV-2, including the Delta variant," he said. "And why it's so important for yourself, your family, and your community to get vaccinated."

New Jersey's largest health care network, Hackensack Meridian Health, made it mandatory Friday for all employees -- from doctors to janitors -- to get vaccinated by November 15.

"COVID-19 vaccines are proven to be safe and highly effective at preventing transmission, hospitalizations and death from the virus," Chief Physician Executive Dr. Daniel Varga said. "Over the past year, we have used every tool at our disposal to protect patients and team members from COVID-19. More than 70% of our team members are vaccinated. We are requiring vaccinations for all team members to help stop the spread of this deadly virus and keep our patients, team members and visitors safe. Mandatory vaccinations are the best way to achieve herd immunity, and protect our communities from the deadly variants that are threatening to wreak havoc in the months ahead. They're our best shot at defeating this pandemic once and for all, saving lives and returning to normal."

RELATED | No plan for NYC to return to mask mandates, Mayor Bill de Blasio says

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
Monster Jam returns as MetLife Stadium's 1st 100% capacity event
COVID Updates: 1,000 new cases every hour in the US
Restaurants take part in NJ food expo to help regain financial footing
COVID Updates: Cases double as Delta variant spreads
TOP STORIES
Mother speaks out after saving 5-year-old son from kidnappers
Heartbreak Hotel: TWA Flight 800, 25 Years Later (Watch Now)
Mayor says no plan for NYC to return to mask mandates
2 NYPD officers save French tourist's life after he collapsed
Disturbing video shows man on Citi Bike shot point-blank in Brooklyn
3 women go on road trip after finding out they were dating same man
Yankees will play Friday after testing shows no new COVID cases
Show More
Traveler hospitalized in Dallas with case of human monkeypox, CDC says
Man robbed of religious items, hate crimes task force investigating
'Automania' celebrates love affair with vehicles at MoMA
Off-duty NJ police officer killed in early morning 2-vehicle crash
IRS sends out refunds to filers who overpaid on unemployment benefits
More TOP STORIES News