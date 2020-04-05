coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: 2nd priest serving Diocese of Brooklyn dies of COVID-19

BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) -- A second priest serving the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn has died due to the novel coronavirus.

The Diocese of Brooklyn announced the death of Father Gioacchino Basile, 60, who was to mark his 25th anniversary of his ordination later this year.

Basile was a priest of the Archdiocese of Newark, and had been ministering as pastor of Saint Gabriel Church in the East Elmhurst section of Queens.

He was born on February 8, 1960, and ordained a priest on May 27, 1995, according to the Diocese of Brooklyn. Basile first ministered as Parochial Vicar at Saint Joseph's in New Jersey, and was then released to work in the Diocese of Ponce (Puerto Rico) and then released to the Diocese of Brooklyn, where he was assigned Administrator of Saint Gabriel's in 2008.

"Father Gioacchino Basile, a native of Calabria, Italy who died today, was small in stature, but mighty in energy for the Lord. Unfortunately, Father's underlying health conditions made it difficult for him to fight the virus. In addition to English and Italian, Father spoke Spanish fluently and ministered well to all of the people of his parish and the faithful of the Diocese in Brooklyn and Queens," said the Most Reverend Nicholas DiMarzio, Bishop of Brooklyn.

The Diocese of Brooklyn stated upon his arrival at St. Gabriel's, Father Basile immediately cultivated a vibrant sense of community in the parish, most notably with the institution of an annual parish celebration of the Feast of St. Gabriel, the Patron Saint of the parish, celebrated on February 25.

Father Gioacchino Basile was trained in the Neocatecumenal Movement and served as the Spiritual Director of Redemptoris Mater Seminary in Douglaston, the release said. Father Basile also assisted as a chaplain at LaGuardia Airport.

Funeral arrangements are private and a memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later time.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus



Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citybrooklyncoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicpriestcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalpriest diesnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
New wireless device detects COVID-19 symptoms
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
How Brooklyn kindergarten teacher is making learning special for her students
Hospitalizations and ICU patients increase, Mayor de Blasio says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News