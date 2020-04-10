Coronavirus News: NYC doctor met with applause upon return to work after beating COVID-19

Dr. Paul Saunders was greeted with love and support as he returned to making rounds Thursday at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn.
The heart surgeon tested positive for COVID-19 last month. He is now recovered and back to treating coronavirus patients at the hospital.
"One of the hardest things about not being here is you're letting everyone down inside the hospital, everyone's working so hard and the whole time I was home I was just anxious to get back, get back to work," Saunders said.
Saunders is trained in a specialized weapon against COVID-19 called ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation).
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address