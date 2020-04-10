Coronavirus News: NYC doctor met with applause upon return to work after beating COVID-19

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A doctor stricken with coronavirus returned to work in NYC to the kind of applause reserved especially for our front-line heroes.Dr. Paul Saunders was greeted with love and support as he returned to making rounds Thursday at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn.The heart surgeon tested positive for COVID-19 last month. He is now recovered and back to treating coronavirus patients at the hospital."One of the hardest things about not being here is you're letting everyone down inside the hospital, everyone's working so hard and the whole time I was home I was just anxious to get back, get back to work," Saunders said.Saunders is trained in a specialized weapon against COVID-19 called ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation).