Coronavirus News: More than 900 NYC public hospital employees have tested positive for COVID-19

The numbers are the first to reveal how the virus is affecting doctors, nurses and technicians in the city's 11 public hospitals, including Elmhurst in Queens, that have been among the nation's busiest hospitals since the pandemic began.
924 staff members have tested positive. On Tuesday 3,000 staff members had called out sick, which is about 8% of the stretched-thin workforce.
"Our brave essential health care workers continue to go above and beyond to keep New Yorkers safe at our hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes," the Health and Hospitals Corp. said in a statement. "Every day and night they come to work and dedicate themselves to their patient's care, treatment, and support. These are understandably frightening times, and we are all pulling together so that we can save more New Yorkers."
H+H has not revealed how many staff members may have died of COVID-19, though the nurse's union has said at least five public hospital nurses have died.
