2 fighting dogs shot and killed by police after 3 adults hurt in New Jersey

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey shot and killed two dogs who were fighting after three adults were injured as the animals struggled with each other.

It happened Tuesday morning at a home in the 300 block of Amity Street in Elizabeth.

Cell phone video obtained by Eyewitness News showed two of the dogs fighting in a driveway next to a home and officers arriving at the scene.

Several adults were there.

Eyewitness News is told at least one was hurt while trying to break up the fighting dogs. Two others were injured as well.

All three were taken to an area hospital for treatment, along with a teenager who was not hurt.

Police ended up shooting and killing two of the dogs.

The shots were recorded by a cell phone camera.

There was no immediate word on whether more dogs were present at the location or what led up to the fighting.

An investigation into the incident continues.

