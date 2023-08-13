Tiempo for 8/13/23: Dominican Day Parade and Bronx Children's Museum

On this episode of Tiempo, we're celebrating the 41st Annual National Dominican Day Parade!

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of Tiempo, we're celebrating the 41st Annual National Dominican Day Parade in New York City!

This year's parade theme is "Our History, Our People," honoring the community members who exemplify the vibrant culture of the Dominican Republic and its people and who have made significant contributions to their respective fields.

The Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader will be in attendance and will be recognized as the Grand Marshal.

National Dominican Day Parade Board Chair Cristina Contreras and board member Maria Lizardo join us.

Plus, we will highlight the Bronx Children's Museum, the borough's first-ever children's museum facility in a new 13,650 square-foot facility in the South Bronx.

Opened in December 2022, the Museum is located in a historic NYC-owned building along the Harlem River, just steps from Yankee Stadium and the Bronx Terminal Market.

The Bronx Children's Museum features Bi-Lingual programming and welcomes all New York City children and families to enjoy the interactive exhibits, play, learn and explore its Arts Builds Community (ABC) Collection comprised of installations by 14 Bronx-connected artists.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.