Up Close: Trump's 2nd impeachment trial, NYC's response to COVID-19

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Senate plans to start Former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial this week for inciting the Capitol riots.Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is pushing to get his agenda through congress -- including a massive COVID relief package.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will discuss why the impeachment trial is so important, and he will weigh in on President Joe Biden's slate of top-level cabinet nominees.Plus, Speaker of the New York City Council, Corey Johnson, analyzes New York City's handling of the pandemic, the economic recession and explains why he has finally decided to go back to college.Also, ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and Political Consultant Hank Sheinkopf will review a recent Quinnipiac poll on the impeachment and how Americans feel about a conviction.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.