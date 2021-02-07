up close

Up Close: Trump's 2nd impeachment trial, NYC's response to COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Senate plans to start Former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial this week for inciting the Capitol riots.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is pushing to get his agenda through congress -- including a massive COVID relief package.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will discuss why the impeachment trial is so important, and he will weigh in on President Joe Biden's slate of top-level cabinet nominees.

Plus, Speaker of the New York City Council, Corey Johnson, analyzes New York City's handling of the pandemic, the economic recession and explains why he has finally decided to go back to college.

Also, ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and Political Consultant Hank Sheinkopf will review a recent Quinnipiac poll on the impeachment and how Americans feel about a conviction.

WATCH Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close
Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorknew york cityimpeachmentvaccinescoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinejoe bidenpoliticscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19donald trumpcoronavirus deathssenateup closepresident donald trumpcharles schumer
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UP CLOSE
Up Close: Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Trump's Impeachment trial
Up Close: President Biden, vaccine distribution, Trump's impeachment trial
Up Close: Yang runs for NYC mayor, vaccines, impeachment trial
Up Close: Capitol breach, lawmakers oust Trump, call for impeachment
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fast-moving snowstorm hits NYC, Tri-State area
Snow Stream Live: Updates on the winter storm
Share snow photos and videos here!
Golden retriever struggling to stay afloat rescued from icy pond
COVID Vaccine Updates: Health officials fear large Super Bowl gatherings
Woman dies after being struck by truck in Times Square
Woman overcomes COVID, gives birth at NYC hospital
Show More
NYPD officer disciplined for wearing Trump patches on uniform
1 arrested, another wanted in 2nd home invasion in Queens this week
Woman rescued from Hudson River after sneaking on pier
Driver fatally shot during dispute in the Bronx
NJ mom accused of murdering 4-year-old son
More TOP STORIES News