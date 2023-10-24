A dozen people injured in fire at an apartment building in Brooklyn

A dozen people were hurt in after a fire broke out in Brooklyn.

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A dozen people were injured after a fire broke out at a two-story apartment building in Brooklyn Monday.

Around 6:30 p.m., the FDNY received a call about a fire on the first floor of a building on Sheffield Avenue.

Twelve civilians were hurt in the blaze, 10 of which had minor injuries, and two who had serious, non-life-threatening injuries. Ten of the injured civilians were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

No further information on the victims was released.

One eyewitness said she saw people jumping out of windows for their safety.

Twelve units, 60 personnel in total, responded to the scene, and the fire was placed under control shortly before 9 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

