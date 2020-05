Coronavirus News: World-renowned neurosurgeon Dr. James Goodrich dies from COVID-19

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A world-renowned neurosurgeon in New York City has died from complications related to coronavirus.Dr. James Goodrich, a pediatric neurosurgeon and director of the Division of Pediatric Neurosurgery at New York City's Montefiore Medical Center, died of COVID-19 complications on Monday, according to the medical center.He earned acclaim in the medical world in 2016 for separating conjoined twins whose brains were connected Throughout his distinguished career, he became known as the world's leading expert on the lifesaving procedure."Dr. Goodrich was a beacon of our institution and he will be truly missed," Montefiore Medicine CEO Dr. Philip Ozuah said in a statement. "His expertise and ability were second only to his kind heart and manner."He was beloved by his colleagues and staff and every year he baked holiday cookies and hand-delivered them to the nurses at the Children's Hospital at Montefiore.Goodrich served as a Marine during the Vietnam War. He is survived by his wife and three sisters.