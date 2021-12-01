The Countdown: Dr. Oz running for Senate, new roadblocks for President Biden

You can watch it online, on the ABC7NY app or on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.
Today's political headlines:
Celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz running for Senate in Pennsylvania
Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon best known as the host of TV's Dr. Oz Show after rocketing to fame on Oprah Winfrey's show, announced Tuesday that he is running for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat as a Republican.
Appeals court weighs Trump arguments to withhold records
A panel of judges on Tuesday questioned whether they had the authority to grant former President Donald Trump's demands and stop the White House from allowing the release of documents related to the Jan. 6 insurrection led by Trump's supporters.
Mark Meadows, Trump's former chief of staff, cooperating with Jan. 6 committee
Mark Meadows, Donald Trump's former chief of staff, is cooperating with a House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, putting off for now the panel's threat to hold him in contempt, the committee's chairman said Tuesday.
NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams traveling to Ghana to pray
New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams is traveling to Africa Monday night despite fears of the new omicron variant.