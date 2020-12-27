Driver arrested after hit-and-run with grandma, boy in stroller in Bronx

By Eyewitness News
PELHAM GARDENS, Bronx (WABC) -- An arrest has been made after a driver hit a woman and young child in a stroller in the Bronx last week before taking off.

Video showed the disturbing moment the 62-year-old grandmother and her now 3-year-old grandson were hit by a car Monday.

It happened around 2:20 p.m. at Mace Avenue and Eastchester Road in Pelham Gardens, where the pair was walking in the marked crosswalk with the light in their favor.

Video showed the driver get out of his red GMC Terrain Denali after the crash and survey the scene, but he left before police arrived.

Police announced Sunday that 69-year-old Otello Rapini was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

ALSO READ | Man arrested after Cuomo staffer randomly struck in head with cinder block in Manhattan
EMBED More News Videos

Officials say the suspect followed the 51-year-old woman on East 48th Street just after 2 p.m. Thursday as she left the governor's office.



The toddler was treated for a cut to his head, while his grandmother suffered a bruised leg but refused medical attention.

The boy's father provided Eyewitness News with a picture of his son's injuries.
"He didn't make any attempt to stop and try to do the right thing, like any other human being would've done," Erlon Kola said. "And I'm just really shocked and obviously disappointed by that, but in the meantime, I'm just glad my son is still here with me, so that's all that matters.'

He said both his mother-in-law and his son are sore but will recover. They did not spend the night in the hospital.

The grandmother was babysitting while the father went Christmas shopping, and he was in the area when he got a call from his mother-in-law.

He rushed to the scene and saw them in the ambulance. His wife is a nurse practitioner at the hospital, and she met them in the ER. He said his son turned 3 on Christmas Eve.

ALSO READ | New York vows to prosecute medical provider accused of illegally distributing vaccine
EMBED More News Videos

Diana Rocco has the latest on the investigation into the COVID vaccine fraud.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pelham gardensbronxnew york citycar crashhit and runpedestrian struckchild injuredtoddlerpedestrian injured
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hate Crime investigation underway after woman without mask attacked on subway
NY vows to prosecute medical provider accused of illegally distributing vaccine
Baseball Hall of Famer, former Yankee Phil Niekro dies at 81
Excavation of Pompeii fast-food eatery reveals tastes
Dog shot, killed by NYPD after attack on small dog
Crews add final touches to New Year's Eve crystal ball in Times Square
Man charged in Illinois bowling alley shooting that killed 3
Show More
Japan closes borders to block spread of new COVID-19 variant
Nashville police ID man under investigation in bombing case
COVID Live Updates: Europe rolls out vaccine, Japan halts foreign arrivals
Police: Man arrested after body found burning in backyard
Salsa fans mourn loss of Puerto Rican singer Tito Rojas
More TOP STORIES News