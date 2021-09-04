Several residents, 2 firefighters injured in 3-alarm fire in East Harlem

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10987427" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Monday an "unprecedented system breakdown" led to half of the nation's largest subway system losing power Sunday.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10997877" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A garage in Manhattan came crashing down in the height of the storm on Wednesday night. The next morning, the damage was incredible.

EAST HARLEM, New York (WABC) -- Several residents and two firefighters were injured during a three-alarm fire at a building in Manhattan Saturday.Officials say the fire broke out on the fourth floor of a six-story building on West 120th Street in East Harlem around 9:15 a.m.More than 130 firefighters and EMS members reported to the scene.Officials say the fire went to a third alarm just before 10 a.m.They say several residents were injured and taken to the hospital.There's no word yet on their condition.Two firefighters were taken to Cornell Medical Center for minor injuries.The scene remains active.----------