Several residents, 2 firefighters injured in 3-alarm fire in East Harlem

Officials say the fire broke out on the fourth floor of a six-story building on West 120th Street in East Harlem around 9:15 a.m.
More than 130 firefighters and EMS members reported to the scene.
Officials say the fire went to a third alarm just before 10 a.m.
They say several residents were injured and taken to the hospital.
There's no word yet on their condition.
Two firefighters were taken to Cornell Medical Center for minor injuries.
The scene remains active.
