be kind

Be Kind: Nassau County District Attorney's office mentors Long Island students

By
WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) -- A group of elementary school students on Long Island got our attention for our "Be Kind" campaign.

The Nassau County District Attorney's office is going above and beyond to mentor the students.

If you've ever wondered whether the best things in life really are free, all you need to do is listen in on one of the mentoring sessions.

Sometimes, it's free advice, or the peace from a simple, therapeutic project that sticks.

The Nassau County DA's office has been volunterring mentors in Westbury for decades.

Some of the mentees, now in their 20s, are coming back to give thanks. And even within this group, there were some meaningful words of gratitude right on the board.

"One little boy wrote something about how, you take away my sadness. And that touched me," said Cheri Debellis, assistant principal of Drexel Avenue School.

"Without mentoring, I would just be stuck in the same place I was two years ago," said 5th-grade mentee Jonathan Sainrival, describing that place as "deep".

For the DA's office, it's one of several times a month they visit kids in schools.

"And we talk about things like drunk driving, internet safety, and bullying, and dating violence," said Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas.
"And this is just one more aspect of it, getting to kids younger."

In this case 4th and 5th graders, in a district where more than 85 percent are economically challenged.

And it's not only the prosecutors who work as mentors. In this group, there are also paralegals and even investigators.

Talk to most of the kids and they're oozing gratitude about the grownups they've gotten to know.

"She always has my back on everything," said 5th-grade mentee Ashley Perez-Cortez.

And that feeling is priceless.

----------Don't forget to #BeKind. For more stories of kindness, check out our "Be Kind" campaign page and follow our Facebook group. Let us know if you see a business or community doing something kind by filling out the form below:


----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationwestburynassau countystudentsbe kind
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE KIND
NY school sells "Be Kind" t-shirts to spread positivity
NJ brothers make care packages for breast cancer patients and survivors
Teaching children how to be kind through ballroom dancing
Be Kind: NJ school holds monthly food pantry for those in need
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 14, seriously wounded after being shot near Bronx park
NJ police warn parents after 19 arrested in child predator sting
Man indicted for allegedly stabbing teen in heart at mall
Exclusive: Teen girl shot in front of NYC school speaks out
More rain, isolated storms tonight
Secrets behind Kelly Ripa's EPIC looks for annual Halloween show
House approves rules for Trump impeachment inquiry
Show More
Memorial honors victims of 2017 Halloween bike path terror attack
'Extremely tragic': Man confesses to killing 4 family members: Cops
Barneys New York expected to be sold; Company holds out hope
Watch: Cuba Gooding, Jr. video shows alleged touching incident
TCS NYC Marathon traffic closures
More TOP STORIES News