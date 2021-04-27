coronavirus new jersey

Newark public schools expand in-person learning to 4 days per week

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
EMBED <>More Videos

Newark Public Schools set to expand in-person learning

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Newark Schools Superintendent Roger Leon announced an increase in the number of days students are in their classrooms for the rest of the school year.

Students across the district will now attend classes in person four days each week, with some schools already at five days.

This is all based on the precautions that have been in use to protect students, staff and administrators.

Some 2200 of the adults working in the system have been vaccinated.

Now that the vaccine is available for people 16 and older, more high school students are going to be immunized as well.



Students returned to classrooms two days a week earlier this month for the first time in more than a year.

Forty percent of students chose to come back for in-person learning.

That number is expected to continue to increase before the school year ends in June.

Prior to that, the district had been all remote.

Newark's mayor said at the time he had no doubt the system was ready to welcome students back.

"I think the superintendent is doing what he can to upgrade our facilities," said Newark Mayor Ras Baraka. "But the most important thing is, are we ready for students and teachers? And I would say absolutely. He's doing an awesome, awesome job. They have air filters in every room, the main office, the gym. Every room has air filters. "

MORE NEWS: Are some COVID-19 vaccines more effective than others?
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Ashish Jha has more on what Pfizer's COVID vaccine clinical trials could mean for herd immunity.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES

New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew jerseyessex countynewarkhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseyschoolsnew jersey newscoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo holds COVID-19 update
COVID Vaccine Updates: Some CT clinics won't require appointments
NJ to ease restrictions for outdoor, indoor events
COVID Vaccine Updates: 31 states resuming use of Johnson & Johnson shot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo holds COVID-19 update
NYPD officer struck, killed on Long Island Expressway
CDC issues new outdoor mask guidance for fully vaccinated people
Exclusive: Charter school founder accused of stealing $218,000+
Family, neighbors mourn loss of NYPD Officer Tsakos
Suspect arrested in vicious, unprovoked assault on Asian man in NYC
Top 10 finalists in 'Live's Top Teacher Search' announced
Show More
NYC reacts to CDC easing restrictions on wearing masks outdoors
NYPD detective attacked while working at crime scene in Queens
OBGYN explains how COVID vaccine might affect menstrual cycles
Disney's 'Ultimate Princess Celebration' features Brandy, Kelly Marie Tran
'Demon dog' viral adoption ad gets chihuahua a new home
More TOP STORIES News