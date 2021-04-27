Newark public schools expand in-person learning to 4 days per week

Students across the district will now attend classes in person four days each week, with some schools already at five days.
This is all based on the precautions that have been in use to protect students, staff and administrators.
Some 2200 of the adults working in the system have been vaccinated.
Now that the vaccine is available for people 16 and older, more high school students are going to be immunized as well.
Students returned to classrooms two days a week earlier this month for the first time in more than a year.
Forty percent of students chose to come back for in-person learning.
That number is expected to continue to increase before the school year ends in June.
Prior to that, the district had been all remote.
Newark's mayor said at the time he had no doubt the system was ready to welcome students back.
"I think the superintendent is doing what he can to upgrade our facilities," said Newark Mayor Ras Baraka. "But the most important thing is, are we ready for students and teachers? And I would say absolutely. He's doing an awesome, awesome job. They have air filters in every room, the main office, the gym. Every room has air filters. "
