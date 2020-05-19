Coronavirus News: Summer school plan unveiled for NYC students

It will take place during the following weeks:
July 1-August 13 for Students with disabilities
July 13-August 18 for Grades 3-8
July 13-August 21 for Grades 9-12
Teachers will determine if students are required or recommended to participate in grades 3-8. It will run for 4-days per week for 6 weeks. They will cover math and English language arts daily with live or pre-recorded instruction and some small group and 1-on-1 learning opportunities with teachers. It's estimated 67,000 children will take part.
For high school students, learning will take place in subjects that did not pass for 5 days per week for 6 weeks. They will have up to five hours of learning daily. Students will also have 1-on-1 and small group check-ins. It's estimated 83,000 students will take part.
Students with disabilities in all grades with 12-month education plans will have remote learning 5 days a week for 6 weeks. They will receive 5.5 hours of learning daily based on their Individualized Education Programs. Some 27,700 students are expected to take part.
All students will have enrichment activities, virtual field trips, community building, and social-emotional learning available to them.
