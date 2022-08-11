MTA purchases fleet of 230 electric buses as part of 'Green New Wheel' infrustructure bill

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA purchased a new fleet of eco-friendly buses as the next step in the transit agency's plan to go green.

The MTA will receive a $116 million grant for 230 battery electric buses, according to Senator Chuck Schumer's office.

The funding is part of Schumer's "Green New Wheel" push.

It was part of the infrastructure legislation signed into law last November.

The grant money will also be used to start a workplace training and development program.

Schumer's office says the new buses are expected to arrive by 2025.

