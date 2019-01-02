Colton Underwood appeared onto preview Monday's big premiere and talk about what it was like to meet the 30 women vying for his heart.Michael Strahan spoke to Colton confirmed that there will be more tears this 23rd season. Wouldexpect anything less?He joked that he did have a few women with the same name on the show, but for the first time in a while there weren't "five Laurens."Colton added that he thought it was, "sort of evil" when a woman would ask him on night one if he remembered their name. He did just meet 30 women after all!There were several memorable night one entrances. Among them Colton singled out a woman dressed as a sloth, another arrived in a police car, one left her dog with him (as you can see in the clip at the top), but the most memorable was a woman who pulled up in a horse-drawn carraige as Cinderella with a glass slipper!Colton's virginity has been a focal point during his time on, and of course this season ofYou can see all of the amazing entrances and first night jitters in the big three-hour premiere of, Monday, January 7th at 8/7c on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.