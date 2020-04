Coronavirus News: Jennifer Lopez, Robert De Niro thank hospital workers in NYC

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Another pair of celebrities made a special video appearance during the morning briefings at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.Jennifer Lopez and Robert De Niro said thank you to the hospital system's 47,000+ employees Monday morning."Your heroic efforts have not gone unnoticed, we love you, we thank you," Lopez said."I'm a New Yorker just like you. The only difference is you are all heroes," De Niro said. Lin-Manuel Miranda , Bette Midler and our own Robin Roberts have all made appearances so far in the morning briefings.