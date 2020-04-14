coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Jennifer Lopez, Robert De Niro thank hospital workers in NYC

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Another pair of celebrities made a special video appearance during the morning briefings at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Jennifer Lopez and Robert De Niro said thank you to the hospital system's 47,000+ employees Monday morning.

"Your heroic efforts have not gone unnoticed, we love you, we thank you," Lopez said.

"I'm a New Yorker just like you. The only difference is you are all heroes," De Niro said.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bette Midler and our own Robin Roberts have all made appearances so far in the morning briefings.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE





UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island

RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirusjennifer lopezhospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19robert de nirohealthhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
50 NYC education employees dead of coronavirus
Widespread transmission in NYC, but moving in the right direction
NYPD officers thank health care heroes fighting COVID-19
7 On Your Side gets free hotel for nurse who quit job to fight COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump, governors at odds over who can reopen the country
Nursing homes hard hit by coronavirus cases
50 NYC education employees dead of coronavirus
AccuWeather: Tranquil Tuesday
Staten Island house fire injures 3
Man crossing Queens street killed in hit and run
Video of man wanted in fatal J train stabbing in Brooklyn
Show More
Cuomo says ' the worst is over if we continue to be smart'
New Rutgers saliva test for COVID-19 gets FDA approval
10,000 surgical masks donated to Orange County health care workers
Doctor loses custody of daughter while fighting COVID-19 pandemic
7 On Your Side gets free hotel for nurse who quit job to fight COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News