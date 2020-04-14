Coronavirus News: Jennifer Lopez, Robert De Niro thank hospital workers in NYC

Jennifer Lopez and Robert De Niro said thank you to the hospital system's 47,000+ employees Monday morning.
"Your heroic efforts have not gone unnoticed, we love you, we thank you," Lopez said.
"I'm a New Yorker just like you. The only difference is you are all heroes," De Niro said.
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bette Midler and our own Robin Roberts have all made appearances so far in the morning briefings.
