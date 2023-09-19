Extra Time: Latest on Bronx day care death; President Biden's UN speech

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have disturbing new details about the day care in the Bronx, where children were exposed to fentanyl.

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have disturbing new details about the day care in the Bronx, where children were exposed to fentanyl.

The criminal complaint says the operators of the day care had the children "nap" on a play mat that hid a kilogram of fentanyl underneath it.

Grei Mendez, the day care owner, and Carlisto Acevedo Brito are both in custody, and both now face federal drug charges.

Police are still searching for Mendez's husband, who they say was seen on video carrying two full shopping bags out of the day care right before police arrived.

Authorities believe the kids had been exposed to fentanyl particles all day at the daycare on Friday. A 1-year-old boy died.

Eyewitness News reporter Sonia Rincón has been closely following these developments.

Here are the other major headlines from Tuesday's show:

Biden, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy speak at UN General Assembly

Now to the annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.

President Joe Biden delivered a high-stakes speech before the gathering of world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly. It comes amid Russia's war in Ukraine, tensions with China and the current and future threats from climate change. Eyewitness News reporter Morgan Norwood was at the United Nations with more on the president's speech, as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address.

Westchester County native freed from Iran relieved for his return

Back on U.S. soil, five Americans held in Iran arrived early Tuesday morning in Washington, D.C. Among them was Siamak Namazi, who was the longest held of the American prisoners - nearly eight years to be exact. He was met by his parents and brother, who have been waiting years for this day. Watching it all from his home in Yonkers - Namazi's uncle, Hushang Namazi, sums up the feeling as "top of the world" following "eight years of anguish."

Amazon seasonal workers

Amazon says it will hire 250,000 employees this holiday season and promises to make its biggest ever annual investment in hourly wages. The company will spend more than a billion dollars to give its employees a raise, bringing the average hourly rate to more than $20 an hour. The holiday jobs include both part-time and full-time roles in fulfillment centers and transportation. Ofori Agboka, Amazon's Vice President of Global Operations, People, Experience and Technology, joined us on Extra Time.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.