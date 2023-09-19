Extra Time: Tragedy at day care in the Bronx as more kids fall victim to fentanyl overdoses

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, begin with new information on the tragedy at a daycare in the Bronx.

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, begin with new information on the tragedy at a daycare in the Bronx.

One child died and three others are in the hospital from what authorities say was an overdose of fentanyl.

The NYPD is looking for the husband of the day care operator, who was arrested along with her husband's cousin.

They both face charges including murder.

The mayor and the police commissioner spoke very emotionally about the case.

Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger was at the daycare in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx.

Here are the other major headlines from Monday's show:

More kids being hospitalized from fentanyl poisoning

Every three hours, someone overdoses in New York City, and most of those overdoses are fentanyl related. Doctors are now seeing a new disturbing trend, with most of those overdoses involving children. Just two milligrams of the synthetic opioid, which equates to some small granules of sugar, can be deadly for adults let alone children. More than 380 children died of opioid poisoning in 2018, that number jumped to more than 1,500 in 2021 nationwide. That's a more than 300% increase.

114 arrested at climate change protest in Lower Manhattan

One day after protesters took to the Upper East Side to march against fossil fuels, demonstrations continued Monday on Wall Street leading to over 100 arrests. A total of 114 protesters were arrested and taken into custody during Monday's climate change protest in Lower Manhattan. Most are expected to be processed and released.

