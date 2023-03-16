Extra Time: Man wrongfully convicted of murder vindicated; Wall Street bounces back

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with the vindication of a man wrongly convicted of murder decades ago.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with the vindication of a man wrongly convicted of murder decades ago.

Emel McDowell was only 17 years old in 1990 when he was arrested in connection with the killing of another teen in Brooklyn.

He says a friend was the real killer, but he still spent almost two decades behind bars.

After an investigation into his claims of innocence, a judge on Thursday agreed with prosecutors to throw out the conviction.

Eyewitness News reporter Mike Marza is at the courthouse in downtown Brooklyn.

Here are the other headlines from Thursday's show:

Wall Street bounces back

Wall Street saw a solid bounce back Thursday as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen assured the public, again, that the banking system remains solid. The Dow closed up 371 points to end the session back above 32,000. As for Yellen, she testified before the Senate finance committee. She says the government is providing the needed stability by demonstrating that it's even covering uninsured deposits.

TikTok ban debate

The Biden administration is demanding the Chinese owner of TikTok sell the video sharing app or face a possible U.S. ban. That's a move that would ruffle the feathers of well over 100 million Americans, but other world powers are already making moves. The U.K., for instance, just banned it from government phones.

ABC's Melissa Adan joined us live from Los Angeles with details.

7 On Your Side Investigates fatal overdose

It's a disturbing trend we've seen. Fentanyl deaths have skyrocketed in recent years. Back in 2021 in New York City, three people died from an overdose of the drug. They all bought from the same dealer and their families are still trying to come to grips with the loss. On the eve of the anniversary of their deaths, there's an emotional warning about drug dangers and new details about a rare conviction in the case.

