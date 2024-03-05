How one cancer survivor is fighting childhood cancer

Bill Ritter talks to Iva and Zoe Leroy about Stop & Shop's new campaign dedicated to fighting childhood cancer.

Bill Ritter talks to Iva and Zoe Leroy about Stop & Shop's new campaign dedicated to fighting childhood cancer.

Bill Ritter talks to Iva and Zoe Leroy about Stop & Shop's new campaign dedicated to fighting childhood cancer.

Bill Ritter talks to Iva and Zoe Leroy about Stop & Shop's new campaign dedicated to fighting childhood cancer.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Friday, Stop & Shop kicked off its annual Help Cure Childhood Cancer campaign, a fundraiser dedicated to supporting young patients at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

The campaign runs through the 31st, inviting customers in the Tri-State area to round up their purchases or make donations at checkout with 100% of the proceeds benefiting MSK Kids.

This year's campaign features patient ambassador Zoe Leroy, a 10-year-old from Glen Ridge, New Jersey.

Zoe and her mom, Iva Leroy, joined Extra Time to discuss the new campaign and how it's helping provide hope to those we need it.

You can watch the full interview in the media player above.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.