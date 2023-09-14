Extra Time: New COVID vaccine; Hurricane Lee takes aim at coastal New England

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we begin with new developments in a new COVID era.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we begin with new developments in a new COVID era.

On Tuesday, the U.S. government recommended that almost every American take a new annual vaccine for COVID, an important step in the nation's three-year battle against the virus.

The CDC says Americans 6 months old and older should get the newest vaccine, which has been updated to fend off the newest variants of the virus. And the new vaccine can't arrive soon enough, as the state sees a late summer uptick in COVID hospitalizations and deaths.

Sandra Lindsay, a nurse at Northwell Health was the first American to receive a COVID vaccine in December of 2020. On Wednesday, she was the first to get Pfizer's newest vaccine.

Now, New York Governor Kathy Hochul is launching a new campaign, pushing New Yorkers to get a booster.

Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Carlo has the latest.

Here are the other major headlines from Wednesday's show:

Hurricane Lee prompts new storm watches for coastal New England

Hurricane Lee began to spin away from the northern Caribbean on Wednesday as the Category 2 storm left big waves in its wake and aimed for New England and Atlantic Canada. As a result, forecasters have issued hurricane and tropical storm watches for coastal New England, from Massachusetts to Maine. Meteorologist Dani Beckstrom has the latest on Lee's track.

Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante in custody after 2 weeks on the run

Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is now in police custody following an extensive 14-day search throughout Chester County, Pennsylvania State Police said. Cavalcante was captured just before 8:15 a.m. Wednesday in a wooded area north of Prizer Road and west of Route 100 in South Coventry Twp. According to Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens, a series of events that ultimately led to the escaped inmate's capture began shortly after midnight Wednesday.

UAW may strike if it can't reach deals with automakers: sources

Leaders of the United Auto Workers union are considering targeted strikes at a small number of factories run by each of Detroit's three automakers if they can't reach contract agreements by a Thursday night deadline. The union's leadership discussed smaller-scale strikes at a meeting on Friday, and local union leaders were told about the strategy on Tuesday afternoon, two people with knowledge of the strategy said.

