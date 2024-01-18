Extra Time: Trump's antics in court; Hoboken inspires nationwide book movement

We discuss the stabbing spree that prompted a massive NYC search, Trump's courtroom antics and how Hoboken inspired a nationwide book movement.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The defamation trial of Donald Trump took a turbulent and emotional turn Wednesday.

Writer E. Jean Carroll, who won her case against Trump for sexual abuse, told the jury that she is being verbally attacked by the former president and his followers, including vulgar messages.

The judge in the trial also cracked down on some of the comments from the Trump defense table, loud enough so that the jury can hear them.

Eyewitness News reporter N.J. Burkett was in Lower Manhattan with the story, and New York Magazine writer Andrew Rice joined us to discuss how Trump could be using the courtroom to create his own political show.

How Hoboken is inspiring nationwide book sanctuaries

Hoboken became the first book sanctuary in New Jersey last fall, and now there's a movement to make other cities book sanctuaries as well.

The City Council unanimously voted for the designation, which was in response to book bans implemented in many parts of the country that often target stories about people of color and the LGBTQ community.

The move prevents books from being restricted and protects endangered books.

However, the idea of banning certain books is not going away.

Jennie Pu, Director of the Hoboken Public Library, joins us to discuss the designation and what it means for book banning efforts in the coming year.

